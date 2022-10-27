Free Admission - Vegan Sports Bar: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Night

SportsBox Logo SportsBox Monument Sign Vegan Athlete

at SportsBox Vegan Grill & Game Lounge

Vegan athletes are the future.” — Johnny D Žūklė

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, October 29th, starting at 5pm PST, SportsBox Vegan Grill & Game Lounge will feature the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight along with four additional undercards events. This is a pay per view event but SportsBox is giving free admission to patrons. Space is limited.

Jake Paul with a (5-0, 4 KO) record and former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva with a (3-1, 2 KO) boxing record are both cruiserweight but each fighter has a different dietary lifestyle to keep their bodies in top physical shape with Silva eating a mostly animal-based diet while Paul may be influenced by his brother Logan Paul who leans toward a Plant-based diet.

If Paul beats Silva he will be eyeing a match up with Nate Diaz, now 37 years old, who hasn’t eaten meat since he was 18 years old. Diaz stated in the Men’s Journal that while he eats fish during his off time, when he is training for fights he exclusively eats vegan. Jake Paul also has eyes on Canelo Álvarez who has taken a strong affinity towards a vegan plant-based regiment. Last month, ESPN stated that “The impetus behind Álvarez’s change to vegan came after watching the documentary “The Game Changers”. Jake Paul has threatened that he would defeat Canelo Álvarez if the boxing superstar is ‘’dumb enough’’ to face him and Paul was quoted as saying in the Sun newspaper that ‘’I will beat his f**king ass!’’ This may be the fight of the year.

Veganism is the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, as reasonably possible to avoid harm to creatures. Johnny D Žūklė, the owner and founder of SportsBox Vegan Grill & Game Lounge in Portland, states “that hidden behind every animal product there is pain and suffering.” There are many reasons humans decide to go vegan but no matter what the reason is, it helps one save the health of their body, the environment and the needless death of countless animals who are innocent sentient beings. Žūklė says, ‘’With the exponential growth of veganism today, the many delicious food options and with plant-based restaurants sprouting up everywhere there has never been a better time to give compassionate eating a try.’’ Žūklė adds that "Vegan athletes are the future."

SportsBox Vegan Grill & Game Lounge located at 8445 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Portland Oregon, USA, is a fully vegan sports bar featuring a huge variety of plant-based comfort food favorites, all the sports most people want displayed on 26 HD TVs, along with the most popular Xbox and pc games that are always free to play. Open seven days a week from 3pm Monday through Friday and open early mornings at 9am on weekends. More info at www.sportsbox.bar