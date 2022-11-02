Bryan Cooke, Expert Fine Art Storage & Transportation Specialist, On Claims ‘AI’ Will Oust Human Artists: Not So Fast

Blue Ribbon Winner 'Théâtre D'opéra Spatial' Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Theater Blue Boy by Thomas Gainsborough

As computer programming advances, some predict algorithms will put professional artists out of work.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, at the annual art competition during the Colorado State Fair, Jason Allen won a blue ribbon prize for an artwork he planted the seeds for. He used a program called Midjourney hosted on distant servers. That program takes words from users and outputs images based on those words. Users then select from a few versions offered by the machine and can then choose to ‘refine’ and output the ‘art’ to their home computer. Midjourney is a significant step forward in computer generated imagery, but still has a significant journey ahead before professional artists begin to worry for their wallets.

While the promoters of the machine generated images refer to them as ‘hyper-realistic’, they are, at best, impressionistic and lack the significant detail required to be labeled hyper-realistic. The winner of the blue ribbon in the contest for emerging digital artists, Théâtre D'opéra Spatial, exemplifies the impressionist label. There is a great deal of visually noisy hash making up the background of the image and there are no faces to be seen, a deep weakness of the Midjourney program. From a distance, it’s a visually engaging image. Up close, it’s more reminiscent of a palette knife oil painting than anything that might be labeled ‘hyperrealistic’.

Some might refer to the deep hype surrounding computer generated art as another ‘jump the shark’ moment but for it being exceedingly early in the development of computers and programs that might be able to consistently output useable, compelling imagery… something human artists handily excel at.

Bryan Cooke, president of Cookes Crating and author of award-winning novel Art Can Kill, has, up close and personally, seen more fine art than most people will come across in their lifetimes. He’s worked with artistic legends and their art for many years. Cooke’s Crating and Fine Arts Transportation is one of America’s oldest and most respected fine arts handlers and shippers and is the company many of the greatest American museums, galleries and collectors turn to for their art moving needs.

Bryan Cooke, on the claim ‘AI’ will put professional artists out of business:

“There are many tasks computers can accomplish now and they may produce credible illustrations for much less cost than a human illustrator. But I don't believe a computer will ever replace the most important element which a talented illustrator has, which is the human imagination. There is plenty of art being produced these days and selling for high prices, but there are few good artists producing it.”

He continues:

“What separates good art from mediocrity is talent, imagination and skill. A computer could never have all three attributes programmed into it. A skilled operator may be able to use the extraordinary amounts of visual imagery available to produce an illustration, but it still takes the illustrator's imagination and talent to produce a visual image which will convey a client's message and attract the attention of the product's potential customers.”

While computers programmers continue to extol about the accomplishments of their machines, the customers for fine art around the world will continue to rely on human artists for the fulfillment of their needs.

