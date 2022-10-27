Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,521 in the last 365 days.

Armstrong World Industries Announces SBTi Validation of Key Targets and Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, today announced the approval of its 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), in conjunction with the release of its second annual sustainability report.

AWI President and CEO Vic Grizzle said, “I am proud of the work our teams have done in pursuing sustainability goals that will help us address the climate challenges we face and to have SBTi’s validation of our 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. Our sustainability program enables our long-term growth strategy and is responsive to the increasing demand for products that can help building owners and occupants create healthier and more sustainable indoor spaces.”

Introduced in 2021, AWI’s 2030 targets for reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 30% from a 2019 baseline are in keeping with the Paris Agreement and the reductions required to keep global temperature rise below 2° Celsius. The company’s progress toward these reductions and its other sustainability goals are included in the sustainability report released today. Highlights include:

  • Achieving a 5% reduction in our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from our 2019 baseline, as we continue to increase efficiencies within our operations.
  • Reaching a cumulative total of 212 million square feet of mineral fiber ceilings recycled into new product through the Armstrong Ceiling Recycling Program since 1999, saving the equivalent of 1.2 million tons of virgin raw material and 201 million gallons of water.
  • Initiating a program with Irving Tissue to source 3,500 tons of post-industrial fiber annually, supporting circularity and waste diversion and increasing local sourcing.
  • Expanding the Sustain portfolio with 80% of the company’s Mineral Fiber products and 60% of total company products meeting SUSTAIN criteria for verified transparency and elimination of chemicals of concern.
  • Doubling philanthropic giving to local communities from 2020 levels.

For more details on our sustainability strategy and performance, please see our full report at armstrongworldindustries.com/en-us/sustainability.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

Contacts
Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

Primary Logo

You just read:

Armstrong World Industries Announces SBTi Validation of Key Targets and Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.