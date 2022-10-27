Submit Release
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Raises $350,000 on 14th Annual Charity Day

/EIN News/ -- THOMASTON, Ga., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies with 119 locations across the country, held its 14th annual Charity Day on Sept. 16, 2022. During this one-day event,100% of the proceeds across the company's network are donated to charitable organizations

More than $350,000 was raised this year across Tidal Wave's locations, bringing the total amount raised over the event's 14-year history to more than $1,000,000. 

For the company's annual Charity Day, each Tidal Wave Auto Spa location selects a local charity or non-profit group to receive 50% of its daily proceeds. 

The other 50% is donated to the company's corporate partner Annandale Village, an award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities. 

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. Tidal Wave Auto Spa founders Scott and Hope Blackstock have a child with special needs and since its founding in 2004, the company has focused much of its charitable-giving efforts on supporting organizations that serve adults and children with special needs. 

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa 

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading auto wash company headquartered in Thomaston, Georgia. Founded in 1999, the company has grown to 119 locations in 18 states. Tidal Wave's success is driven by the company's promise to deliver cutting-edge car care technology and a pristine customer experience. TidalWave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes in the United States and was included in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving children and individuals with special needs. 

