EisnerAmper Named “Best Overall Audit Firm” at 2022 Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards

The Private Equity Wire—a leading publication serving institutional investors/wealth managers and their investment managers/advisors across all asset classes—has named EisnerAmper LLP its “Best Audit Firm - Overall” at the 2022 Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards held on October 26. These awards recognize excellence among private equity managers and service providers based on responses from PE professionals.  

"The term ‘client service’ has really become ubiquitous. But awards such as these prove that EisnerAmper and its professionals really walk the walk when it comes to service excellence,” said Peter Cogan, Managing Partner, Financial Services Industry and Chairman of the Board of EisnerAmper Global. “We thank PE Wire for this accolade and look forward to be acknowledged for years to come.”

About Peter Cogan

Peter Cogan is Managing Partner, Financial Services Industry, the leader of the our Financial Services Audit and Assurance Services Practice leading the Private Equity Group within that practice, a Director of the Cayman Islands office and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee, as well as Chairman of the Board of EisnerAmper Global.

