PRC LAUDED FOR UNWAVERING SUPPORT TO SOLOMON ISLANDS

The Minister for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Honourable Duddley Kopu has commended the government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for its unwavering support towards the development aspirations of the people of Solomon Islands.

Minister Kopu was speaking at the official handing over of the constituency office complex established at the Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) Development Growth Centre (CDGC) at Tatamba in Isabel Province on Wednesday 26 October, 2022.

“PRC is a true friend indeed,” he said.

He said PRC’s unwavering support to the people of Solomon Islands through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and other assistances not only creditable but such support has continued to touch and transform lives of ordinary people in the rural areas especially through the CDF programme.

“Despite the many criticisms against the CDF, it continues to touch the lives of our people in the remote areas of the country and PRC is the only donor country that contributed directly to the CDF since 2019.

“Solomon Islands appreciates the ongoing support from the Peoples Republic of China and MRD in particular, looks forward to continue collaborating with the Government of PRC to further implement projects in our rural communities throughout Solomon Islands in the coming years.

“Today is, but just one of the many testaments of the many help rendered by the government of PRC. Thank you very much PRC,” Minister Kopu conveyed the acclamation to Counsellor Yao Ming from the PRC Embassy Office in Honiara who also amongst other special guest that graced the handing over occasion at Tatamba.

He further said the SI-PRC diplomatic friendship was established just over three years ago yet, the friendship has grown stronger and stronger each day.

“This friendship was established on mutual trust and respect. And it will continue to grow even stronger as we expand our areas of cooperation.

While congratulation his colleague MP Honorable Manetoali and the people of Gao-Bugotu for the milestone achievement Minister Kopu also thanked every individual, who contributed in one way or the other towards the success of the project.

He then urges people of Gao/Bugotu constituency to take pride and ownership of such important facility for the betterment of everyone in the constituency, province and Solomon Islands as a whole.

“Such facility does not come easy and cheap so take pride and great care of it.”

The office complex is funded by $200,000 from SIG and $600,000 from PRC through their CDF contributions and in-kind support from the people of GBC and Isabel province.

The sitting MP for Gao/Bugotu Constituency is Honorable Manetoali who is also the Minister for Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

About 1,000 people from the surrounding communities attended the event.

CDF is implemented by the 50 constituencies through MRD purposely to improve the livelihood of people in the rural areas.

Guest of Honour MRD Minister Hon. Duddley Kopu, Counsellor of the PRC Embassy Office in Honiara His Excellency Yao Ming, MP for Gao-Bugotu Constituency Hon. Samuel Manetoali, MRD Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment Dr. Melchior Mataki, Assistant Police Commissioner Provincial Policing Leonard Tahnimana, MRD and constituency officers together with provincial and national government dignitaries standing in front of the newly opened office.

– MRD Press