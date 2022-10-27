Police arrest two suspects for the allegation of murder in Reef Islands

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Lata and Manuapo in Reef Islands have arrested two male suspects for the alleged murder of a 14-year-old girl last month.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operations, Ms. Juanita Matanga said the arrest was made on 24 October 2022 during a joint operation between Lata and Manuapo police officers.

DC Matanga said, Lata police currently dealt with the suspect and looked at possibilities to remand the two suspects.

Ms Matanga said the murder incident have occurred on the 12 September 2022 at Malua bushland in the Reef Islands. It is alleged that the young girl was raped before they killed her.

She said a medical report revealed that the deceased forehead skull was fractured including the nose. A wound was also seen on the right side neck of the deceased.

“My condolences to the immediate family members for the loss of their loved one during this time,” says DC Matanga.

Investigation into the matter is still ongoing and police appealed to the people in Reef Islands to work closely with investigators to provide more information in relation to the matter.

Lata Police can be contacted on phone 53184 or call the police free toll line on phone 999.

-RSIPF Press