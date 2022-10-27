Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:55 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a potential gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a firearm was recovered on scene. Investigation revealed that this offense was the result of a dispute between known parties. The suspect discharged the firearm into an establishment causing the victim’s injury.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 31-year-old Craig Jermaine Peacock, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

###