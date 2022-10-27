Public meetings slated for Kingman and Flagstaff to present Electric Vehicle charger plan

Two public meetings in northern Arizona have been scheduled by the Arizona Department of Transportation to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona.

The first meeting is in Kingman and will be held on Tuesday, November 1st from 5-7 p.m. at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W Beale Street.

In Flagstaff, the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2nd from 5-7 p.m. at the Flagstaff Aquaplex, 1702 N Fourth Street.

This is an open house format without a formal discussion; a recorded presentation with study details will be shown throughout the meeting and study team members will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Under the recently-approved plan funded through the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program, Arizona’s Interstate highways including I-40, I-17 and I-15 in northern Arizona, will have improved or new charging stations placed in locations along the highway no more than 50 miles apart. That work is slated to begin in 2023.

The goal of the federal NEVI program is to encourage adoption of electric vehicles by improving the accessibility, reliability and equity of clean transportation options.

For more information about the EV plan, additional ways to provide input including an online survey, as well as details on upcoming meetings throughout the state, visit https://azdot.gov/planning/transportation-studies/arizona-electric-vehicle-program