October 27, 2022 - CONSUMER ALERT: As Halloween Approaches, Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles

CONSUMER ALERT: As Halloween Approaches, Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles

Richmond, VA – As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products.

“As Halloween nears, I want to remind parents about the dangers of copycat THC edibles and encourage them to check their child’s Halloween candy this year. Due to the deceptively intentional design of these products, it is possible they could accidentally get mixed into Halloween candy,” said Attorney General Miyares.

In Virginia these copycat products are illegal. The THC dosage labeled on copycat edibles is widely inconsistent, inaccurate and, in some cases, contains ten times the amount of THC disclosed on the package. Tragically, a four-year-old boy from Spotsylvania recently passed away due to consuming a “large amount of THC gummies.”

According to the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center’s Director Dr. Christopher Holstege, reactions to THC products tend to be more severe in children and even standard dosages of THC can have a stronger effect and negatively impact developing adolescent brains.

Symptoms of THC overdose in children may include profound sedation, trouble breathing, increased anxiety, agitation, and tremulous behavior.

If you believe THC edibles have been accidentally consumed, please contact the Virginia Poison Control Center:

Virginia Poison Control Center, (804)828-9123

Blue Ridge Poison Control Center, (800)451-1428

Additionally, if you witness these copycat products being sold in a store, please file a complaint with Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section, identifying the product and the store.

Consumers can contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section for additional information or to file a complaint:

By phone: (800)-552-9963

By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Online Complaint Form

###