Gloryscent Joins JCPenney Beauty with Nationwide In-Store Rollout

JCPenney is one of those department stores that has been in most of our childhoods and I can’t believe we are now on their shelves. I’m very excited to see this materialize!” — Rafaela Gonzalez, Founder and Formulator of Gloryscent

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloryscent, an Afro-Latina-owned luxury skincare line will join JCPenney Beauty in 300 stores nationwide. Last month, JCPenney announced the debut of JCPenney Beauty in more than 600 stores nationwide in partnership with Thirteen Lune. Through the partnership, more than 250 beauty brands will be available to shop with about 65 of those being BIPOC-owned. JCPenney is the shopping destination for diverse, working American families. With inclusivity at its core, the company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality, and value. Gloryscent helps to facilitate the journey to healthy radiant skin by protecting the skin from environmental aggressors such as air pollution and UV rays/sun damage. The Gloryscent products offered at JCPenney Beauty in-store and online are the Soothing Enzyme Cleansing Gel, Manketti Oil Serum, and Nourishing Total Body Serum.

Soothing Enzyme Cleansing Gel is a dual-function gel cleanser powered with active agents to soften, exfoliate and bring out glowing skin naturally and consciously. This gentle cleanser is designed to wash away dirt, impurities, dull skin, and loosen dead skin cells all while hydrating and calming problematic irritated skin or maskne. Key ingredients include Arnica Flower to reduce inflammation, irritation and soothe sunburnt skin while Willow Bark increases cell turnover by promoting exfoliation. This multi-function cleanser can also be used as a face mask and is safe for all skin types. ($56)

Manketti Oil Serum is a one-of-a-kind luxurious facial oil to prevent free radicals, tighten the skin and reduce puffiness or irritation. Just add a few drops to a moisturizer for the face, neck and decolletage, or add to a mask to reap the benefits for all skin types. Key ingredients include Beta Carotene to protect from UV light-induced damage and increase cell regeneration and Rooibos Tea Extract to soothe the skin by offering relief from common skin irritations, such as eczema and acne. ($62)

Nourishing Total Body Serum is formulated with botanical oils to deliver powerful antioxidants to restore skin barrier health and leave the skin feeling silky with a radiant glow. This antioxidant and antiaging body oil is good for all skin types and is multi-functional to be used as an after-shower moisturizer, bath oil, or massage oil. Key ingredients include Grapeseed Oil, Kukui Nut Oil, and Vitamin E. ($63)

Gloryscent believes nature holds all the components to create effective products to aid in achieving a healthy complexion. Our pro-melanin skin products are packed with active and rare botanicals with high antioxidant qualities for lasting results and are made without synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and animal testing. Every product is crafted in small batches and formulated by the founder, Rafaela Gonzalez through her expertise in Organic Skincare Formulation and Advanced Formulation in addition to research on effective high-performance botanical ingredients. Gloryscent offers anti-aging skin care products for the face and body and all skin types that aim to combat environmental damage such as sunburnt skin, UV ray damage, and free radical damage as well as improve fine lines and skin tone, smooth and firm the skin, and offer relief from common skin irritations, such as eczema and acne. As a Hispanic woman, Gonzalez grew up feeling like she didn’t fit the Eurocentric beauty standards as she could never find products that worked for her melanin skin and later discovered that products targeted toward women of color contain harmful ingredients. This inspired her to create something where women of color are the inspiration and catalyst, not the last thought. Through her journey of self-acceptance by embracing and growing out her afro-textured hair, she also began creating products for herself and eventually expanded to include people of all shades. To learn more about Gloryscent, visit www.gloryscent.com

