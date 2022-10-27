Network Security firewalls Market To Reached USD 24.36 Billions at a CAGR 21.9% by 2030 - Latest Innovations, New Trends, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis | Adroit Market Research

Each segment's market share is tested individually in the account to grasp exactly the equal participation to global Network Security Firewall market development. The company analysis additionally was done to explore the repercussion of varied factors and understand the entire elegance of this business enterprise.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to prevent and protect corporate data, firms have been forced to adopt a strong security solution due to important considerations including the rising incidence of cyberattacks across various industry sectors. Many network security solutions, including network security firewall solutions and related security solutions, are now more in demand as a result of this. Information may now be accessed more quickly thanks to the rise in linked devices' global penetration rate, including handhelds and other smart gadgets. Consequently, malicious attackers now have access to sensitive data.

Network firewalls are one of the oldest product categories in the cybersecurity sector. Network firewalls were created to isolate a company's private networks from the public internet, similar to how firewalls isolate different areas of a structure to stop the spread of fire. Companies could examine incoming and outgoing traffic thanks to early firewalls. Firewalls have improved throughout time to include new features that enable businesses to do in-depth traffic analysis and provide them access to more active security controls.

The global network security firewalls market was estimated to be worth USD 3.50 billion. By 2030, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% and reach USD 24.36 billion.

The solution segment dominated the global market share for network security firewalls, and it is projected to do so in the coming years. Because of worries about network security and privacy, attacks have become more common. This has boosted demand for network security and, together with the fact that there aren't many fire protection companies, accelerated the expansion of the global network security firewall Market. During the projected period, it is expected that the expanding use of IoT and cloud computing will open up lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

This report centers about the top players in global Network Security Firewall marketplace:

- Sinch

- Cellusys

- Adaptive Mobile Security Limited (AdaptiveMobile)

- Mobileum Inc (Mobileum)

- Tata Communication Ltd (Tata Communications)

- AMD Telecom S.A. (AMD Telecom)

- and Openmind Networks

Due to the presence of top network security providers in the continent, North America holds a sizeable portion of the global market for network security firewalls. In recent years, the rise of the regional industry has also been aided by a strong increase in cyberattacks that has led to significant investments in security fortification. Further factors contributing to the market expansion include the quick development of mobile security technologies, privacy concerns, a rise in data breaches, a rise in financially motivated cyberattacks, and increasing awareness of firewall solutions. The use of network security firewall solutions in the area is a result of all these elements working together, which is fostering market expansion.

By component:

Solutions

Services

By Solution:

Signaling firewall

SMS firewall

By Signaling firewall:

SS7 firewall

Diameter firewall

Others

By SMS firewall:

A2P messaging

P2A messaging

By Service:

Professional service

Managed service

By Professional Service:

Deployment and integration

Consulting

Support and maintenance

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Network Function Virtualization

Evolved Intelligence, a top supplier of analytics-based risk management and roaming management solutions, was acquired by Mobileum in October 2018. Additionally, Mobileum's position in Europe is improved by the acquisition. It would be built and maintained to further integrate the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform with the current Evolved Intelligence (EI) platform and architecture.



In May 2018, Vietnamobile, one of the Hutchison Group networks, was given access to the A2P Managed Services and top-tier SMS Firewall of Anam and HGC. By combating SMS spam on the strength of a secured SMS infrastructure, the collaborative venture would raise A2P revenues and bring improved customer satisfaction.

