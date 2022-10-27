19 Athletes Selected for Voting Round of the AAU James E. Sullivan Award; Award Recognizes Outstanding Athletes at the Collegiate and Olympic Level

Star-studded lineup of nominees includes Olympians and national champions

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nineteen (19) athletes have advanced to the voting round of the 92nd AAU James E. Sullivan Award. This award has been presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level in the United States.

The two-week voting period opens to the public today at https://bit.ly/92AAUSullivan.

In addition to athletic excellence, the AAU Sullivan Award aims to recognize the qualities of leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the field.

This year's group of nominees includes:

Aliyah Boston , Women's Basketball, University of South Carolina

, Women's Basketball, University of South Carolina Allyson Felix , Track and Field, USA Track and Field

, Track and Field, USA Track and Field Athing Mu , Track and Field, USA Track and Field / Texas A&M

, Track and Field, USA Track and Field / Texas A&M Bryce Young , Football, University of Alabama

, Football, University of Alabama Carissa Moore , Surfing, USA Surfing

, Surfing, USA Surfing Chloe Kim , Snowboarding, U.S. Ski and Snowboard

, Snowboarding, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Elana Meyers Taylor , Bobsled, USA Bobsled

, Bobsled, USA Bobsled Erin Jackson , Speed Skating, U.S. Speed Skating

, Speed Skating, U.S. Speed Skating Ivan Melendez , Baseball, University of Texas

, Baseball, University of Texas Jaime Jaquez Jr. , Men's Basketball, UCLA

, Men's Basketball, UCLA Jocelyn Alo , Softball, University of Oklahoma

, Softball, University of Oklahoma Jordan Burroughs , Wrestling, USA Wrestling

, Wrestling, USA Wrestling Kaillie Humphries , Bobsled, USA Bobsled

, Bobsled, USA Bobsled Katie Ledecky , Swimming, USA Swimming

, Swimming, USA Swimming Logan Wisnauskas , Men's Lacrosse, University of Maryland

, Men's Lacrosse, University of Maryland Maddie Musselman , Water Polo, USA Water Polo

, Water Polo, USA Water Polo Nathan Chen , Figure Skating, U.S. Figure Skating

, Figure Skating, U.S. Figure Skating Sophie Jaques , Women's Ice Hockey, Ohio State University

, Women's Ice Hockey, Ohio State University Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Track and Field, USA Track and Field

"These exceptional athletes truly embody the spirit of the AAU James E. Sullivan Award," said J.B. (Jo) Mirza, AAU President. "They're not only top performers in their sport, but they display good character off the field."

This year's winner(s) will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Samuel Goldwyn Historic Beach House in Santa Monica, California.

The winner(s) of the AAU Sullivan Award will join a renowned list of recipients. Last year, Olympians Simone Biles and Caeleb Dressel were crowned co-winners - becoming the fourth duo to win in the history of the award. Other prior winners include Michael Phelps (Swimming), Michelle Kwan (Figure Skating), Carl Lewis (Track & Field), Shawn Johnson (Gymnastics), Peyton Manning (Football), Ezekiel Elliott (Football), and Breanna Stewart (Basketball).

Voting opens to the public today, Oct. 27, and closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The public can vote once a day for their choice, up until the voting closes.

ABOUT THE AAU:

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is one of the largest, non-profit, volunteer sports organizations in the country. As a multi-sport organization, the AAU is dedicated exclusively to the promotion and development of amateur sports programs. Founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in sports, the AAU philosophy of "Sports For All, Forever" is now shared by more than 720,000 members and 150,000 volunteers across 45 sports pro­grams and 55 U.S. districts. For more information, visit www.aausports.org.

