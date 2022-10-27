The Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 11.65% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global interventional radiology devices market is anticipated to show positive growth owing to the factors such as the increasing patient pool due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders & cancer and due to increasing number of geriatric patients globally and the surging awareness and demand of minimally invasive treatment worldwide.

The global interventional radiology devices market is anticipated to show positive growth owing to the factors such as the increasing patient pool due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders & cancer and due to increasing number of geriatric patients globally and the surging awareness and demand of minimally invasive treatment worldwide.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global interventional radiology devices market during the forecast period.

Notable interventional radiology devices companies such as General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook, Analogic Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems , and several others are currently operating in the interventional radiology devices market.

, and several others are currently operating in the interventional radiology devices market. In May 2022, XACT Robotics , the world’s only developer of a comprehensive robotic system for interventional radiology, announced that the XACT ACE Robotic System obtained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a modification to its passed XACT ACE Robotic System designed to support robotic insertion and steering of ablation probes during clinical procedures.

, the world’s only developer of a comprehensive robotic system for interventional radiology, announced that the XACT ACE Robotic System obtained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a modification to its passed XACT ACE Robotic System designed to support robotic insertion and steering of ablation probes during clinical procedures. In March 2022, Guerbet, a global leader in medical imaging, announced the launch of microcatheters and a new line of guidewires, resulting in a broad range of interventional imaging and embolization solutions.

a global leader in medical imaging, announced the launch of microcatheters and a new line of guidewires, resulting in a broad range of interventional imaging and embolization solutions. In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a global leader in medical technology, announced that it had successfully acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc., an American radiation oncology treatments & software maker. The merger company is creating a unique, highly integrated portfolio of imaging, artificial intelligence, laboratory diagnostics, and treatment for the global fight against cancer.

Interventional Radiology Devices Overview

Interventional radiology (IR) is a medical technology that uses minimally invasive procedures in medical imaging systems, such as MRI, x-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, etc. Interventional radiology methods can be utilized in both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These procedures follow small incisions or orifices in the human body. This helps to decrease risks and pain and improve recovery compared to open surgery procedures. Using interventional radiology makes the surgical procedure or diagnosis more accurate and gives precise & real-time visualization of the abnormality in the patient’s body.





Interventional Radiology Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to have the largest revenue share in the global interventional radiology devices market out of all regions. This is due to an Increasing patient pool in the region and the rising need for improvement in the quality of patient care will increase the product demand.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, diabetes, infections, and many more due to high consumption of processed food and lifestyle changes, and growing incidence of obesity is anticipated to overall propel the market growth of the system in North America. For example, In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a leading medical technology, announced that it has successfully finished the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., an American radiation oncology treatments and software maker. The Merger company is creating a unique, laboratory diagnostics, highly integrated portfolio of imaging, artificial intelligence & treatment for the global fight against cancers.

These factors are expected to aid in the interventional radiology devices market growth during the forecast period from 2022–2027 in the North American interventional radiology devices market.

Interventional Radiology Devices Market Dynamics

The rising patient number globally, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing need of less hospitalisation cost, will lead the way to a rising demand for interventional radiology devices, hence increasing the interventional radiology devices market growth.

Thus, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer, and increased use of tobacco is a risk factor, there will be an increase in the demand for the oncology segment in the interventional radiology devices market, which in turn will drive the interventional radiology devices market growth.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has slightly impacted the interventional radiology devices market. At the onset of the disease, there was a significant shortage, attributed to the imposition of stringent lockdowns to restrain the spread of the virus. Surgeries were temporarily stopped during the pandemic to reduce the COVID-19 transmission risk. Many surgical centres have postponed and cancelled the semi-urgent and elective cases.

Additionally, with the mass vaccination of the global population, the relaxation in lockdown restrictions, the resumption of logistics, supply chains, and manufacturing units, and an increase in elective surgeries, the interventional radiology devices market has recoup momentum and is expected to grow further during the forecast period (2022–2027).

Interventional Radiology Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, And Others

Cardiology, Oncology, Urology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, And Others Market Segmentation by Product Type: MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Angiography Systems, Biopsy Devices, And Others

MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Angiography Systems, Biopsy Devices, And Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, And Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Interventional Radiology Devices Market 7 Interventional Radiology Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Interventional Radiology Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

