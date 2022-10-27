Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Fight the Opioid Crisis by Participating in the 23rd National Drug Take Back Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to help fight the opioid crisis by participating in the 23rd National Drug Take Back Day. This biannual event is an opportunity for Floridians to properly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs to keep medications from falling into the wrong hands—fueling addictions or even causing overdose deaths. Drug Take Back Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at free drop-off locations across Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “National Drug Take Back Day is a great opportunity for Floridians to help us save lives. Expired and unused medications can have devastating effects if they fall into the wrong hands—fueling addictions or even causing overdose deaths. I encourage all Floridians with unused medications to please participate in Drug Take Back Day and dispose of these potentially deadly substances. This small action could save a life.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration coordinates Drug Take Back Days with state and local law enforcement. During the 22nd Drug Take Back Day, nearly 4,500 law enforcement officers participated, helping collect more than 720,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs. For perspective, that is heavier than two blue whales!

Floridians can learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Days and find participating locations by visiting TakeBackDay.dea.gov .

On Monday, Attorney General Moody recognized Red Ribbon Week, a national event to support drug-free lives for all Americans across the nation. Attorney General Moody highlighted multiple resources for parents to utilize to help facilitate conversations with their children about the dangers of drug use. For more information, click here .

Attorney General Moody recently released information warning parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. This comes after the DEA found thousands of fentanyl pills in common candy packages. For more information, click here .