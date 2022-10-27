Cost-effective labeling robot wins the ROIBOT Award 2022 from igus
A return on investment of 16 to 24 months and a zero error rate convinced the expert jury of the robotics competitionSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide, robots are being used in an increasing number of industries. Simple, cost-effective automation solutions have become necessary for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large industrial organizations. And every two years, experts from industry and the trade press, together with igus®, honor the most cost-effective, creative, and clever solutions with the ROIBOT Award.
The competition focuses on low-cost automation solutions such as Delta robots, Cartesian robots, or articulated arm robots from igus. The award's name is both the program and the main decision criterion; ROI-BOT, meaning a quick return on investment. A total of 110 submissions from 20 countries show the diverse application possibilities of cost-effective robotics.
First place goes to LabelMonkey
In the 2022 edition of the competition, MFG Technik & Service GmbH convinced the judges with its labeling robot "LabelMonkey" and won robotic components worth $4,950 (€5,000). The LabelMonkey is a cost-effective and simple mechanism for the end user. A robolink® DP multi-axis articulated robot for $7,600 (€7,700) is the heart of the LabelMonkey robot. Two printing modules ensure that pallets are reliably covered with logistics labels. The estimated return on investment of the system is just 16 to 24 months, making it very attractive for many logistics companies.
Automatic harvester takes second place
The increase in extreme weather conditions due to climate change requires an ever-increasing expenditure of resources and personnel in agriculture. In addition, there is the storage of harvests and long transport routes. The Austrian company Farmionic has set a specific goal. The engineers are developing the vegetable garden of the future. It is a fully automatic and resource-saving container for cultivating vegetables and herbs with 24/7 availability. A robolink DP robot takes over all tasks on a 7th axis, from seed planting to harvesting. The cost of the robotic system is $11,100 (€11,200). The ROI is 13 to 15 months.
Third place goes to automated sealant application
Third place goes to tapo-fix GmbH & Co. KG from Wolfsburg. The manufacturer of wallpapering equipment for home and trade has developed an extremely affordable automation solution for applying a sealant to metal components using a gantry robot and a dryin® E motor control. The dispensing robot not only quadruples the speed of applying the sealant but is more precise and has increased quality. The cost of the system is $6,600 (€6,700). The company can save up to $7,900 (€8,000) annually with this robot.
Learn more about the 2022 ROIBOT Award winners at https://www.igus.com/info/2022-roibot-award-winners
