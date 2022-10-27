City of Asotin adds Revenue’s Business Licensing Service

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Oct. 27, 2022 – The city of Asotin today is the newest partner of the Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service (BLS). With a population of 1,200 residents, Asotin is just south of Clarkston, Washington, and Lewiston, Idaho on the banks of the Snake River in southeast Washington.

Asotin’s local businesses can now use the same local licensing solution used in Pullman, Walla Walla, and several other regional communities that links hundreds of state registrations with the same online portal businesses use to report state taxes.

This fall, the town of Albion and the city of Wapato will be added to BLS’s more than 200 municipal partners. Find a complete list on the City license endorsements page.

