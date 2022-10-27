Vietjet to open direct flights between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan

VIETNAM, October 27 - NHA TRANG Vietjet's first route connecting the coastal city of Nha Trang to Almaty, Kazakhstan, has officially begun operations, making it easier for people and tourists from Kazakhstan and Việt Nam to travel between the two countries.

With just over nine hours of direct flight per leg and two return flights per week, Vietjet's new route offers unprecedented convenience between the coastal city of Nha Trang and Almaty, the largest economic hub of Kazakhstan.

Passengers flying with Vietjet will travel in an A330 wide-body aircraft, decked out with modern utility products and services with a variety of tickets classes, including SkyBoss Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, and Eco, and can enjoy special artistic performances onboard the aircraft at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

The route connecting Nha Trang and Almaty offers the opportunity to discover Almaty, the economic centre and famous tourist destination of Kazakhstan. Tourists can experience the plains' serenity, the mountains' majestic space or modern life's rhythm, along with the city's unique cultural and artistic space.

International visitors to Việt Nam can explore the beautiful coastal city of Nha Trang, where the climate is mild and sunny, the long and worldwide famous coastline together with the friendliness and hospitality of the local people. -- VNS