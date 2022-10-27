Monster Energy Named Official Energy Drink Partner of the New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden

Monster Energy Will Host Activations and be Integrated Throughout Rangers Games at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE (MSG Entertainment) announced today a marketing partnership with Monster Energy, naming the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages the Official Energy Drink Partner of the New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden.

As part of the partnership, a grab & go co-branded concession stand named "Monster Energy Bodega" will be featured inside MSG for all events at The Garden. This location, in addition to serving Monster Energy products, will also help local independently owned stores with Monster Energy, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment providing financial assistance to local bodegas throughout the tri-state area who are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are consistently thinking of new, innovative ways to bring the best food and beverage options to our fans and are thrilled to be able to offer Monster Energy drinks at The Garden," said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. "We're looking forward to unleashing the power of this partnership and working with Monster Energy to support local tri-state area bodegas."

"We're thrilled to finally announce the partnership between Monster Energy, Madison Square Garden and the New York Rangers," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "We have been working on this one for quite a while, so to see it finally materialize is a huge victory for both of us. Madison Square Garden is known around the globe as ‘The World's Most Famous Arena' — so for Monster to be their official energy drink partner, it can't get better than that."

The integrated marketing partnership provides Monster Energy with premium branding exposure inside the arena, including a dasherboard during Rangers games and LED Ribbon signage during all events at The Garden. Guests attending select events at Madison Square Garden will also have the opportunity to sample their favorite or new Monster Energy products. In addition, Monster Energy will work with the Rangers to provide fans with various engaging, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that can only happen at The World's Most Famous Arena.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company's two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Monste Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005082/en/