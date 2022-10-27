SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates BTRS, LFG, AKUS, CLR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS's sale to EQT X fund for $9.50 per share in cash.If you are a BTRS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Archaea Energy Inc. LFG's sale to BP plc for approximately $26.00 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash.If you are an Archaea shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS's sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the transaction, Akouos shareholders would receive $12.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 in cash (if certain conditions are met). If you are an Akouos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR's sale to Omega Acquisition, Inc., an entity owned by Continental's founder, Harold G. Hamm, for $74.28 per share.If you are a Continental shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

