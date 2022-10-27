Computer Microchips Market Expected to Reach $57.3 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global computer microchips market generated $21.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $57.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $21.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $57.3 billion CAGR 10.6% No. of Pages in Report 241 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rapid growth of the computer microchips industry Rise in demand for computer chip in hand and micro computer chips Opportunities Surge in demand for efficient and faster memory chips in industrial applications Surge in adoption of internet of things (IoT) technology Restrains complexities in manufacturing

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global computer microchips market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of computer microchips and other electronic products, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, lack of workforce and shortage of essential raw materials due to ban on import and export of items further aggravated the impact on the market.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global computer microchips market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global computer microchips market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Memory Chips segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global computer microchips market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The logic chips segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global computer microchips market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The European region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.39% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global computer microchips market report include Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, ST Microelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and Infineon Technologies.

The report analyzes these key players in the global computer microchips market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Computer Microchips Market Key Segments:

By Type:

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

