Seven Seas Water Group Announces Addition of Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Seven Seas Water Group, a multi-national provider of Water-as-a-Service® ("WaaS") solutions, today announced the addition of Andy Seidel and Heiner Markhoff to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Seidel has over 35 years of industry experience and served as CEO and Chairman of several of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, including UGSI Solutions, Inc., Underground Solutions, Inc., and USFilter Corporation, where he was a founding executive and helped grow sales from $22 million to approximately $5 billion. Mr. Seidel brings significant corporate governance experience as Director of multiple public and private companies, including NYSE publicly traded companies USFilter Corporation, Aqua America, French-based Veolia Environnement, and Nuverra Environmental Services.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Seven Seas Water Group. Their suite of leading water technologies and services creates an exciting platform for expansion. Along with Henry Charrabé as CEO, the very experienced Board can forge a strong team with management to drive value and growth," said Andy Seidel, new Director of Seven Seas Water Group.

Mr. Markhoff, a well-respected leader in the water industry, brings over 35 years of professional experience to the role, including 25 years leading global multi-billion-dollar industrial businesses. Prior roles include CEO of GE Water and Process Technologies, CEO of SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Management Board Member of SUEZ S.A., and CEO of GE Grid Solutions. Heiner has built high-impact and cross-functional teams, engineered impressive business growth strategies, inspired innovative products and services, and delivered operational improvements to enhance bottom-line results and cash generation. Mr. Markhoff also serves as a Board member of three relevant industry entities in Canada and Mexico.

"I am very excited to join the Board of Seven Seas Water Group, the leading provider of Water-as-a-Service," said Heiner Markhoff, new Director of Seven Seas Water Group. "The team around Henry Charrabé has built a great platform to drive further growth and value creation for customers and shareholders, providing solutions to address water scarcity, sustainability, and resilience of water supply. I am looking forward to working with the strong management team and the terrific Board of Directors to take Seven Seas to the next level."

Henry J. Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group added, "Andy and Heiner are two of the most experienced and successful executives in the water and wastewater treatment space in North America. Both bring significant leadership, knowledge, and exemplary global backgrounds. We are delighted to welcome them to the Board of Directors as they will undoubtedly assist in our company's aggressive growth strategy over the coming years."

Mr. Seidel and Mr. Markhoff are the latest additions to the Seven Seas Water Group Board after Nadine Leslie, former CEO of Suez North America, joined in April 2022.

About Seven Seas Water Group

Headquartered in Tampa, with operations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG) delivers annually over 18 billion gallons of water and wastewater to industrial, commercial, governmental, municipal, and hospitality customers. SSWG designs, builds, and delivers new facilities, or acquires and upgrades existing facilities, with the goal of optimizing project risk transfer between the public and private sectors. With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the SSWG "Water-as-a-Service®" approach seeks to help solve global water and wastewater infrastructure challenges.

