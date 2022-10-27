Submit Release
ZH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") ZH and certain members of its management team violated federal securities laws.

Zhihu, which is headquartered in Beijing, China, operates as an online share knowledge community. On or about March 26, 2021, Zhihu conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 55 million shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $9.50 per share.

On October 17, 2022, the Company's stock closed at $1.11 per share, representing a decline of over 88% from the $9.50 offering price.

If you purchased or otherwise own Zhihu securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

CONTACT:

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Jonathan Zimmerman
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

SOURCE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

