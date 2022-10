Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring design contest for girls in LA; winner will earn opportunity to design their own cookie pie for Thanksgiving #girlsdesigntomorrow #recruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The sweetest gig for girls who love design #recruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow a Super Sweet Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #girlsdesigntomorrow #sweetgirlsgig www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find and hire talented professionals for sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com One More Reason to Love Nicole Borota, Founder of Jersey Cookie Girl #jerseycookiegirl #girlsdesigntomorrow www.jerseycookiegirl.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring design contest for girls in LA; winner will earn opportunity to design their own cookie pie for Thanksgiving.

Have a Daughter who loves design? Inspire her to participate in Girls Design Tomorrow and make a positive impact!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow ; the sweetest creative contest to make a positive impact for Thanksgiving.Girls in 5th Grade to Middle School will design/draw "What Tomorrow's City (LA) Will Look Like?"Girls can hand draw or use computer rendering; most creative entry wins an opportunity to design own cookie pie with Jersey Cookie Girl.Recruiting for Good will sponsor 5 Cookie Pie Boxes to be delivered to family and friends for Thanksgiving.Contest runs from November 1st to November 10th, 2022; winner will be announced on 11/11.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "How Do We Inspire Girls to Use Their Talent for Good ? By Doing Something Sweet and Meaningful!"AboutHave a Daughter Passionate about Design: who wants to be an architect, engineer, or fashion designer...we are launching the sweetest creative gig to prepare them for life. Want to help your kids land a Girls Design Tomorrow gig? We are adding just 10 talented girls in Spring 2023. Our aim is to deliver an impactful and personal (1 on 1) experience that will make a lasting difference in your kid’s life. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgoodLove to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Women's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support a local sweet girl cause (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Women's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com ; must participate before December 31st, 2022.One More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl… My name is Nicole Borota. Previously I was an architectural designer, but now I express myself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com