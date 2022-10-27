Girls Design Tomorrow The Sweetest Creative Contest to Make a Positive Impact
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring design contest for girls in LA; winner will earn opportunity to design their own cookie pie for Thanksgiving.
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow; the sweetest creative contest to make a positive impact for Thanksgiving.
Girls in 5th Grade to Middle School will design/draw "What Tomorrow's City (LA) Will Look Like?"
Girls can hand draw or use computer rendering; most creative entry wins an opportunity to design own cookie pie with Jersey Cookie Girl.
Recruiting for Good will sponsor 5 Cookie Pie Boxes to be delivered to family and friends for Thanksgiving.
Contest runs from November 1st to November 10th, 2022; winner will be announced on 11/11.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "How Do We Inspire Girls to Use Their Talent for Good? By Doing Something Sweet and Meaningful!"
Have a Daughter Passionate about Design: who wants to be an architect, engineer, or fashion designer...we are launching the sweetest creative gig to prepare them for life. Want to help your kids land a Girls Design Tomorrow gig? We are adding just 10 talented girls in Spring 2023. Our aim is to deliver an impactful and personal (1 on 1) experience that will make a lasting difference in your kid’s life. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Women's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support a local sweet girl cause (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Women's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com; must participate before December 31st, 2022.
One More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl… My name is Nicole Borota. Previously I was an architectural designer, but now I express myself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
