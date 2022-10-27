Girls Design Tomorrow The Sweetest Creative Contest to Make a Positive Impact

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring design contest for girls in LA; winner will earn opportunity to design their own cookie pie for Thanksgiving #girlsdesigntomorrow #recruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The sweetest gig for girls who love design #recruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created Girls Design Tomorrow a Super Sweet Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #girlsdesigntomorrow #sweetgirlsgig www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find and hire talented professionals for sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com