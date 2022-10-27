Submit Release
Media Advisory: Human Chain Protests Across Canada and the World Join in Iran’s Revolution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) is supporting groups across the globe that are organizing events and human chain protests to join in Iran’s revolution. In addition to ten Canadian locations (listed below), cities such as New York, Miami, Dallas, Seattle, Boise, Detroit, Geneva, Luxembourg City, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Karlsruhe, München, Stuttgart, and Dunedin are organizing events as well.

The events are taking place on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Updates and additional information for each location and event, including those outside of Canada, can be found here: https://rally.ps752justice.com/rally/oct29
        
Please see below a summary of Canadian events and their respective media contacts.

  • Halifax, NS: 12-2:00pm ADT at the Halifax Waterfront, 5050 Salter St. to Sackville Landing
    Reza Rahimi (reza.rahimi.ca@gmail.com)
  • London, ON: 1:30pm EST at Victoria Park; Richmond St. from Dufferin Ave. to Oxford St.
    Ehsan Zareei (e.zareei82@gmail.com)
  • Ottawa, ON: 2-4:00pm EST from National Gallery of Canada along the Alexandra Bridge
    Kaveh Shakouri (shakouri.kaveh@gmail.com)
  • Vancouver, BC: 12-2:00pm PST from Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park to downtown
    Vahid Emami (emami.vhd@gmail.com)

For inquiries directed to the Association, please contact:
Navaz Ebrahim
navaz.ebrahim@ps752justice.com


