Apex Home Ownership Assistance Program Helping Florida Families to Achieve the American Dream

The program purchases houses for cash and then sells them to families in need with simple homeowner financing.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Apex Home Ownership Assistance Program is excited to announce it is ready and able to help Florida families to achieve the American dream of home ownership.Apex Home Ownership Assistance Program ( H.O.A.P. ) is a Duval County, Florida based company that purchases houses for cash and sells them to individuals and families with its simple owner financing service. The company is able to provide this service by utilizing its limited private funding and credit lines, making the approval much less stringent compared to a bank or mortgage company.“Our team is so humbled to say that ‘Apex Delivers H.O.A.P’ by making the American dream of home ownership a possibility…one family at a time,” says founder of the company, Kevin Alexander. “In these current times where Americans are going through a cost-of-living crisis, individuals and families are more in need now than ever before. With the rising cost of inflation, lending rates, and soaring prices for goods and services, people deserve any legitimate financial break they can get. We’re here to lend a hand and help our community to flourish, feel good about their finances, and to achieve things they never thought possible in terms of home ownership.”H.O.A.P. works in just four simple steps with a whopping approval rate of 95%:1. Buyer applies for the program (quick and no cost)2. Buyer chooses the house they want to purchase3. Apex will the buy the house, with cash, for 90%-95% of the home value4. Apex will then sell the house to the borrower at full appraised value with simple owner financing at market rate“We make our profit between the discounted price we purchased the home for and the full price we sell it for,” Alexander states. “This way, everyone wins - the seller, the buyer, the realtors on both the buying and selling sides and us…we all win. We are confident we can help you to win too, so don’t hesitate to reach out to us to talk about how we can turn your dream of home ownership into a reality.”For more information about Apex Home Ownership Assistance Program, or to start living the American dream, please visit https://apexhoap.org About Apex Home Ownership ProgramApex Home Ownership Program was founded by Kevin Alexander, a student of real estate investing since 2006. Real estate is a passion for Kevin, and he has spent more than $100k on his real estate education over the last two decades. In 2016, he formed his own real estate investing company and, since then, has been buying and selling single family homes across North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Recently, Kevin’s newest mentor, 44-year veteran in the real estate investing space, Jack Sternberg, put Kevin on this unique path to help more people become homeowners. Kevin is very excited to offer this program to residents where he lives in Jacksonville, FL, and environs.