Historic Agreement Establishing a Permanent Israel-Lebanon Maritime Boundary

The United States congratulates the Governments of Israel and Lebanon for finalizing their agreement, facilitated by the United States, to establish a permanent maritime boundary. This historic achievement will advance security, stability, and prosperity for the region, and it demonstrates the transformative power of American diplomacy.

This agreement meaningfully demonstrates the U.S. vision for a more secure, integrated, and prosperous Middle East. Equally beneficial to both Israel and Lebanon, it will strengthen the economic and security interests of Israel, while promoting critically needed foreign investment for the Lebanese people as they face a devastating economic crisis. The region and beyond will soon reap the benefit of these energy resources that will advance security, stability, and prosperity.

This historic agreement would not have been possible without the persistence and diplomacy of the leaders of Israel and Lebanon, and the hard work of Special Presidential Coordinator Hochstein and the State Department team in bringing the parties to an agreement. Their achievement will have long-lasting ramifications for the region.