Surgical Glue Market Predicted to Reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals, surging geriatric population prone to chronic disorders, rise in number of road accidents among people, rise in incidence of wounds and injuries, and increase in awareness about surgical glue to drive the global surgical glue market growth. Decrease in the number of surgical procedures, disruption of manufacturing and supply chain of medical devices during pandemic hampered the global market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical glue market generated $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $4.6 billion CAGR 7% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Product, application, end-user and region. Drivers Increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals surge in geriatric population across the globe Opportunities rise in number of road accidents among people surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases Restrains high cost of surgical glue and availability of alternate products

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global surgical glue market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in subsequent reduction in the number of surgical procedures due to the delay or cancellation of various surgeries as doctors were increasingly inclined towards treating the COVID-19 infected patient on priority.

In addition, lockdown led to disruption of manufacturing and supply chain of medical devices.

These restrictions were imposed by the governments of various countries across to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon with eased restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global surgical glue market based on product, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the Synthetic and Semi Synthetic segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The natural segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The other segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Cardiovascular Surgeries segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fifth of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report includes other segments such as Central Nervous System Surgeries, General Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries, and Others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global surgical glue market report include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Sanofi S.A., Sealantis Ltd., and Vivostat A/S.

The report analyzes these key players in the global surgical glue market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

