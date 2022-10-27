AFPA Revamps Its Already Market Leading Holistic Nutritionist Certification

/EIN News/ -- Radnor Township, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radnor Township, Pennsylvania -

As a market leader in holistic wellness and nutrition education, AFPA is committed to providing world class education to its students. AFPA-certified graduates are known for offering life-changing support to their clients.

AFPA recently revamped their most popular certification program, their Certified Holistic Nutritionist Program. This nutrition certificate course covers the fundamentals of food and nutrition but also the different aspects of wellness, including physiological, psychological, and cultural wellness. It also covers the science and skills of coaching and communication and offers students practical career-building resources.

AFPA’s education platform is designed to accommodate a variety of learning styles. The dynamic curriculum is made up of videos, written assignments, coaching simulations, quizzes, downloads, discussions, case studies, and readings.

By enrolling in the program, students have the opportunity to become a Certified Holistic Nutritionist in under six months. They can work at their own pace from anywhere. AFPA also offers payment plan options so students don’t have to pay the full price of the program up front.

This groundbreaking and newly revamped program incorporates the latest holistic nutrition concepts, scientific research, and behavior change strategies. By equipping their students with these powerful tools, AFPA is striving to improve the lives of millions of people around the globe.

