November 3: PrimoHoagies New Vineland Owner Celebrates Customer Appreciation Day with $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies

/EIN News/ -- VINELAND, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked seeded rolls, announced today that Claude Gould has taken ownership of the Vineland, NJ location. To celebrate and thank the loyal customers, Claude will be hosting a customer appreciation day on Thursday, November 3, when rewards members can enjoy $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies.*



“I’ve always been a huge fan of PrimoHoagies and thought it would be a great opportunity to own my own franchise,” said Claude. “This store has so much potential and we are so grateful for all of the support from the Vineland community!”

The newly renovated store, which was named a finalist in the Daily Journal’s 2022 Reader’s Choice for sub/deli/sandwich shop, will operate with new store hours – 10am – 8pm daily and online ordering and third-party delivery are also now available.

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more.

*Customer Appreciation Day hoagie special is available for customers who join or are currently enrolled in the complimentary Rewards Program. Text “Primo” to (484) 270-4000 to join the rewards program and start saving with special offers.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact: Hannah Nash

T: 484-844-4679

Email: hnash@powersbc.com