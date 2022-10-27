Flour Substitutes Market to Surpass US$ 42.1 Bn by year 2032 end at a Steady CAGR Amidst Growing Demand for Gluten-free Products | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to hold around 30.5% share of the global flour substitutes market during the forecast period. The demand for flour substitutes across Europe is expected to grow at 3.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per FMI, the global flour substitutes market size is expected to grow from 26,322.3 Mn in 2022 to US$ 42,066.5 Mn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 4.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Rising demand for gluten-free products along with increasing prevalence of allergies and celiac disease is a key factor driving growth in the global flour substitutes market.

Flour substitutes are linked to a number of health benefits. Studies have shown that flour substitutes can help lower cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control. They can also help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke which has led to a growing consumer preference for these and in turn is accelerating the flour substitutes market.

Request Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15711

Another factor driving the increased sales of flour substitutes is the health benefits that they offer. Many of these substitutes are made with whole grains and other healthy ingredients, which means that they can be a great way to get your daily dose of fiber and other nutrients. And since they’re often lower in calories than traditional flour, they’re also a good option for people who are watching their weight.

Similarly, widening applications of flour substitutes across food processing and bakery industries will bode well for the market during the forecast period.

Flour substitute market manufacturers are developing novel ways to incorporate these products into various processed foods. They are investing in research and development to introduce novel flour substitutes that are rich in healthy nutrients.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product, the chickpea flour segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

North America holds around 30.5% share of the global flour substitutes market and it is likely to retain its dominance during the projected period.

The flour substitutes market in India is likely to grow at around 4.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

The U.K. flour substitutes market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period.

The U.S. flour substitutes market is expected to reach a total valuation of US$ 346 Bn in 2022.





“With rising health awareness and surge in cases of lactose intolerance, consumers are shifting towards flour substitutes as they are low in carbs and calories yet richer in protein and fiber. This will boost the overall flour substitutes market over the next ten years,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

View Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/flour-substitutes-market

Competitive landscape:

Top 5 manufacturers of flour substitutes are Bob's Red Mill, King Arthur Flour, Hodgson Mill, Pillsbury, Arrowhead Mills, holding 20% to 30% of the flour -substitute’s market share.

Companies are using flour substitutes in their products. This is because flour substitutes are cheaper and easier to obtain than wheat flour. Additionally, flour substitutes can be used to create a variety of textures and flavors. With increasing research and development and technological advancements, companies are finding new techniques to effectively use flour substitutes to their maximum potential.

Flour Substitutes Market by Category

By Product:

Corn Flour

Rice Flour

Sweet Potato Flour

Spelt flour

Buckwheat flour

Quinoa Flour

Oat flour

Coconut flour

Chickpea flour

Brown rice flour

Rye flour

Amaranth flour

Teff flour

Millet flour

Almond Flour



By Type:

Gluten-containing flours

Gluten-free flours

By Application:

Baked Goods

Noodles

Pastry

Fried Food

Pasta

Bread

Crackers



Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15711

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Explore Research Related Reports of Food and Beverage:

Flour Conditioner Market Size: Flour Conditioner Market by Nature, Form, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Flour Improvers Market Share: Flour Improvers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 - 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

Flour Mixes Market Trends: Flour Mixes Market By Product (Bread Mixes, Batter Mixes, Pastry Mixes), Application (Food Processing Industry, Household, Bakery Shop) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Coconut Flour Market Analysis: Coconut Flour Market By Product Type (Low Fat High Fibre Flour, Whole Full Fat Flour), End-Use (Retail, Industrial), Application (Animal Feed, Extruded Products, Snack Foods) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Sugar Substitutes Market Outlook: Sugar Substitutes Market by Source, Product Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com