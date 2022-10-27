The Automotive Noise, Vibration, And Harshness Materials Market Is Set To Grow Due To The Demand From The EV Industry As Per The Business Research Company's Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market, rising demand from the electric vehicle industry is driving the growth of the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market going forward. Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that use electricity to improve vehicle efficiency. Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials help electric vehicles with better performance have low noise and vibration and are comfortable and quiet to drive by optimizing the performance and design of the power system, magnetic brake, gearbox, and engine of electric vehicles. For instance, in April 2021, according to the International Energy Agency report, a France-based global energy system intergovernmental organization, the number of electric vehicles sold worldwide reached 10 million in 2020, an increase of 43% from the previous year. In 2020, there were about 3 million new electric vehicle registrations. Europe took the lead for the first time, with nearly 1.4 million new registrations. China registered 1.2 million new electric automobiles after the United States registered 2.9 million. Therefore, rising demand from the electric vehicle industry is driving the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market.



Request for a sample of the global automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market report

The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market size is expected to grow from $10.59 billion in 2021 to $11.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market growth is expected to grow to $15.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market. Major companies operating in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market are developing products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market. For instance, in November 2019, Hyundai Motor Group, a South Korea-based corporation that manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts developed Road-noise Active Noise Control (RANC) technology that offers unique features by reducing noise within the cabin of a vehicle by emitting soundwaves inverted to incoming noise from roads. It uses velocity sensors, amplifiers, microphones, a Digital Signal Processor (DSP), and acceleration sensors to calculate the vibration from the road to the car, and then the control computer analyses road noise.

Major players in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market are The DOW Chemical Company, 3M Company, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Borgers SE & Co KGaA, Bocholt, Eagle Industries Inc, Roush Enterprises, Inc, Huntsman Corporation LLC, NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO, 3MCollision, Megasorber, STP, Henkel and Hoosier Gasket Corporation.

The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market analysis is segmented by type into rubber, plastic and foam, fibers, other types; by vehicle into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV); by application into absorber, isolator, damper; by end user into hood, trunk, chassis, other end-users.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market forecast size and growth, automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market segments and geographies, automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Automotive Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2022 – By Material Type (Metals, Composites, Plastics, Elastomer), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Body In White, Chassis And Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – By Vehicle Type (Conventional/Traditional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), By Product Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)), By Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Charging Type (Slow Charging, Fast Charging), By Power Output (Less Than 100 KW, 100 KW To 250 KW, More Than 250 KW), By End Use (Private, Commercial Fleets) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/