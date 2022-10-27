Exit Consulting Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Scott Sporrer brings over two decades of experience in the industry to oversee business finances for clients.

/EIN News/ -- CORONADO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exit Consulting Group® (ECG), an exit planning consultancy, announced today that Scott Sporrer has joined the team as ECG's Chief Financial Officer. Scott brings over 25 years of experience in public accounting, private industry, and investment banking.

"Having Scott come on board is great for the company and our team," said John Ovrom, Founder and President of Exit Consulting Group. "His knowledge as a CPA and expertise in financial integrity and stability will help our clients grow and be successful."

Sporrer built his skillset as a CFO working for footwear and apparel company Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc., and served as President of U.S Operations for solar energy company Siliken, where he helped build the business from zero to $38 million. Scott provides C-suite level services for business owners and advises business owners on best practice financial controls to lead and make major decisions more confidently.

"Everyone [at ECG] is genuinely committed to investing the time that it takes to create and execute a winning exit plan for our clients," said Sporrer. "My role has a different dimension from most CFO positions. In addition to servicing our clients, helping them to stabilize their business finances and plan for their exit, I'm also overseeing ECG's finances. I enjoy contributing both to the company's growth and to our clients' success to achieve their exit Win. I have always considered myself to be a strategic CFO and can fully embrace that in my role at Exit Consulting Group."

About Exit Consulting Group

Founded in the early 2000s to assist owners in transitioning their companies, ECG provides a full spectrum of consulting and transaction services for business owners. ECG team members are knowledgeable in corporate and small business experiences and understand the demands, stress, and challenges involved in running a company. Working hand-in-hand with their clients, ECG helps them establish a plan of action to achieve a successful exit while ensuring their organization continues to thrive. Learn more about Exit Consulting Group at www.exitconsultinggroup.com.

