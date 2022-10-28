Alpha Mannosidosis Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Aplha mannosidosis occurs in 1 in every 500,000 people in the general population and is characterized by a deficiency of the enzyme alpha-D-mannosidase.

What is Alpha Mannosidosis?

Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare inherited disorder that affects numerous body organs and tissues. Individuals with this disorder may have intellectual disability, distinct facial characteristics, and skeletal abnormalities.

Alpha Mannosidosis Market Size and COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global Alpha Mannosidosis market was valued at XX million in 2019, and is expected to reach XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the Alpha Mannosidosis market. The disease has affected both the demand and supply of the market. The restrictions on travel and trade have led to a decrease in the number of potential customers for Alpha Mannosidosis products. This has resulted in a decline in the revenue of companies operating in the market. Moreover, the outbreak has increased the cost of raw materials and transportation, which has further negatively impacted the market.

Segments:

Global Alpha Mannosidosis Market Analysis, By Indication Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Global Alpha Mannosidosis Market Analysis, By Treatment

Bone Marrow Treatment

Enzyme Replacement Treatment

Alpha Mannosidosis Market Drivers and Restraints:

Alpha-mannosidosis is a lysosomal storage disorder caused by the deficiency of the enzyme alpha-D-mannosidase. It is characterized by the accumulation of complex carbohydrates called oligosaccharides in various tissues of the body.

There is no cure for alpha-mannosidosis, but treatment focuses on managing the symptoms and slowing the progression of the disease. Therefore, the global alpha-mannosidosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018–2028).

The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing awareness about rare diseases, government initiatives to support research on rare diseases, and availability of new treatments. However, the high cost of treatment and lack of awareness about alpha-mannosidosis are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.

Regional Outlook:

The alpha mannosidosis market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be a key growth region for the global alpha mannosidosis market due to rising awareness about the disease and increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to be emerging markets for alpha mannosidosis during the forecast period.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The global alpha mannosidosis market report profiles the following key players:

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.,

Nuo Therapeutics,

Zymenex

