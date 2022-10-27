Governor Abbott Announces Next In Statewide Small Business Series: Corsicana

October 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Corsicana on Thursday, November 10. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Governor Abbott. "Already home to more than 3.1 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed."

The Governor’s Small Business Series – Corsicana, cohosted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism in partnership with the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Series – Corsicana

Thursday, November 10, 2022

8 am – 1:30 pm

I.O.O.F. Event Center

601 N 45th St., Corsicana, TX 75110

Registration is $20 and includes lunch and access to all sessions.

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-series-corsicana

Next date for the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series: Bryan-College Station, December 8

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources for Texas’ small businesses and entrepreneurs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Resource Library features previous webinars focused on small business needs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars