Ultrasound targeting the brain is poised to revolutionize the treatment for Parkinson’s disease

Ultrasound Devices Market by Product Type, Device Display, Device Portability, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “The global ultrasound devices market size was valued at $8,475.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,535.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. ” in its research database.

Ultrasound is one of the various medical imaging modalities present in the market. An ultrasound system uses high frequency sound waves to visualize the internal organs of the body. An ultrasound system is equipped with a probe, which transmits the high frequency ultrasonic sound waves into the body of the patient. These sound waves are then reflected by the body organs into the probe. These transmitted waves are then taken to a display machine that generates the image with the help of echoes. Ultrasound systems are used to visualize liver, kidneys, blood vessels, heart, human fetus and other organs.

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer tumors, gallstones, and fatty liver disease among others, are anticipated to boost the market. In addition, the demand for ultrasound imaging devices has increased because of government initiatives to increase awareness about importance of early diagnosis, which further fuel the growth of the ultrasound devices market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decline in demand for transrectal ultrasound across the healthcare sector, as patients getting screening tests from hospitals were at risk of getting the infection.

The pandemic led to strict social distancing rules and visits to hospitals only for emergency needs, resulting in a reduced demand for transrectal ultrasound systems. * However, the market is expected to witness recovery in the forecast period and show stable growth for transrectal ultrasound in the coming future.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Konica Minolta Inc.

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Corporation.

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report:

What is the Ultrasound Devices Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

