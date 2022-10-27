Mughal & McRae Announce Fernando Vega as Partner & VP, Executive Search.
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mughal & McRae, a leading minority owned executive and leadership advisory firm, has announced the promotion of Fernando Vega to Partner, Vice President Executive Search. In addition to leading Mughal & McRae's Executive Search department and Finance & Accounting Practice, Fernando will work alongside President and Founder Tina Engineer McRae to manage the company and drive the strategy forward.
“Fernando has been a key part of our success. His commitment, exceptional ability to find hidden talent as well as his overall contribution to our business over the past few years has been invaluable to our firm’s growth. Our partnership will be powerful to take the firm into the future.” said Tina, President of Mughal & McRae.”
Fernando joined the company in 2019 as Head of Accounting, Finance & Tax Search and quickly stood out for his outstanding assessment skills and ability to uncover unconventional talent. An active Certified Public Accountant and former auditor, Fernando immediately embraced the firm’s concierge approach to drive flawless search assignments for his clients across a number of business sectors. With a firm belief that a diverse leadership team provides a competitive advantage, Fernando is also a Certified Diversity & Inclusion Recruiter accredited by AIRS aligning perfectly with the Mughal & McRae philosophy of inclusion.
“I am honored by the recognition and excited by the opportunity ahead. Ultimately, clients want to build balanced, diverse, and high performing leadership teams, fast. My expertise combined with our distinctive approach to retained search have allowed me to deliver a unique experience, resulting in building a loyal client and candidate base across the country. I am looking forward to leading our team to new territories with our secret recipe!”
Fernando obtained a Master’s degree in Finance and a Bachelor’s in Accounting & Finance from Florida Atlantic University.
About Mughal & McRae:
Mughal & McRae is the leading minority-owned executive search & leadership advisory firm in North America. Through a distinctive ‘concierge’ approach, the firm collaborates with Fortune 1000, mid-size, hypergrowth, start-up, private equity-backed and non-profit organizations to attract and retain the best disruptors and agents of change across all major industries. Leadership advisory programs deliver the full suite of talent solutions for organizations and individuals, optimizing team structure, the cultural environment and performance. Diversity, equity & inclusion is in the firm’s DNA, and it is accredited by AIRS as a Certified Diversity & Inclusion Recruiter.
