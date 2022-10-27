Route 6 Bridge to Reopen in Wayne Township, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that milling and paving is scheduled to start Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the bridge that carries Route 6 over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County.

The work, along with guiderail installation, will require lane restrictions controlled by flaggers. Drivers traveling on Route 6 near the Corry Auto Auction should be alert for lane shifts and traffic delays. Work is expected to be completed next week, weather permitting, with the bridge tentatively scheduled to reopen on November 4, 2022.

Repairs included barrier walls and a new concrete slab to replace damaged beams on the north side of the bridge, a concrete stream bed with fish baffles to protect against erosion and wingwalls secure the bridge and bank.

The bridge was closed May 22, 2022 after it sustained severe damage to the foundation following extreme weather and heavy rains.

"As soon as our maintenance crews became aware of storm damage to the bridge and the nearby embankments, we responded - first by ensuring drivers were safe and detoured around the bridge then by putting into motion a plan to reopen the roadway as soon as possible. Simultaneously we were assessing several factors and determined repairing and shoring up the bridge was a best course of action," said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty.

Once the bridge is reopened, work will shift to the removal of the 28-foot-wide temporary road that was built immediately south of the repaired structure. During the removal process, PennDOT will retain rocks and pipes from the crossing for use in future Erie County maintenance projects. Guiderail from the crossing will also be reused.

"A typical bridge rehabilitation project can take three to five years to go through the design, permitting, and construction stages. To go from emergency closure to reopening in less than six months took dedication from the PennDOT team here in the northwest region." McNulty said. "We thank the public for their patience during the early parts of the emergency response and ask that they remain mindful in the coming weeks as we finish our project and return the road to its previous alignment."

The contractor for the temporary crossing and bridge repairs is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA with Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA handling structure repairs. The work is being done through an emergency contract with state emergency funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #













