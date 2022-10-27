Sterilization Technologies Plays an Essential Role in the Healthcare Industry

Sterilization Technologies Plays

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global sterilization technologies market size is projected to reach $12.7 billion with a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The North America is currently holding the highest market share, due to presence of key market players in the region. Also, a significant increase in demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry and rise in number of surgical procedures performed are driving the growth of the market in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, is expected to manifest the fastest growth rate, attributed to growth of government focus on the healthcare sector, favorable regulatory reforms, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Sterilization Technologies Market by Type (Chemical and Gas Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization, Ionizing Radiation Sterilization, and Thermal Sterilization) and End User (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Cosmetic, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Rise in number of hospital-acquired infections, growth in the geriatric population, expansion of the processed food & beverage market, and increase in adoption of sterilization technologies in medical and cosmetic industries drive the growth of the global sterilization technologies market. However, increase in regulatory pressures, high installation and utility costs associated with sterilization technologies, and introduction of disposable devices, such as syringes, bandages, sutures, and gowns, impede the market growth. On the contrary, R&D activities by key leading players and continuous advancements in the medical device industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to impact the growth of the global sterilization technologies market positively. The rapid spread of COVID-19 boosted the demand for sterilization equipment and services due to rise in cases of HAIs in hospital settings.

The rise in healthcare expenditure due to the Covid-19 outbreak and increase in number of temporary hospitals are propelling the growth of the market.

Factors such as rise in demand for hospital beds and intensive care units (ICUs), the expansion of isolation facilities, and increased consumer awareness of sterilizing products and services for medical devices and single-use products have all fuelled sterilization products and service demand.

Key players in the industry-

AtecPharmatechnik GmbH

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Sterile Technologies Inc.

Belimed AG

Nordion Inc.

Stryker Corporation.

Getinge Group

Noxilizer, Inc.

Steris Plc.

The 3M Company

