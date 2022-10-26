Boscola and Browne Announce $4.35 Million in State Funding for Lehigh Valley Redevelopment Projects

Bethlehem, October 26, 2022 – State Senators Lisa Boscola and Pat Browne today announced $4,350,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding to four redevelopment projects in the Lehigh Valley.

“These state dollars will bring critical financial investment to economic and community development projects that are important to our region,” Senator Lisa Boscola stated. “By partnering on these economic and community development projects, we are helping make them a reality and improving our local economy.”

“I am proud to work with my colleagues and the Governor to secure funding for these critical Lehigh Valley projects,” Senator Browne said. “By investing in these important arts and economic development initiatives, we continue to build the tremendous quality of life that the Lehigh Valley community is known for nationwide.”

The following projects/beneficiaries being awarded RACP funding are:

Easton 185 South 3 rd St Confluence, Peron Development, City of Easton ($3,000,000);

St Confluence, Peron Development, City of Easton ($3,000,000); Treatment Trends-West Easton Drug Treatment, Treatment Trends, Inc., West Easton Borough ($500,000);

Portland Power Plant – Remediation and Asbestos Removal, RPL East, LLC, Upper Mount Bethel Township ($500,000); and,

Hangdog, Hangdog LV, LLC, City of Easton ($350,000).

“Through bi-partisan co-operation among my colleagues from both chambers in the Lehigh Valley delegation and the Governor on these joint priorities, we were able to make this critical funding a reality,” Boscola stated. “The Lehigh Valley delegation recognizes the importance of these redevelopment and community projects such as these in our urban cores to promote economic growth and improve our communities.”

The Easton 185 South 3rd Street Confluence project will be for the construction of a 183 space parking garage and podium to spur the development of three mixed-use buildings. In addition, a Pedestrian Bridge is proposed to connect the residents and visitors with the Easton Transportation Center garage.

Treatment Trends will use the grant funds requested towards the cost of demolition and renovation on the property at 110 Main St in West Easton. The building is in need of a new roof, sealing of exterior brick and windows, which will be completed prior to beginning the interior work. The request for funds is being made for the interior renovation of the facility including plumbing, electric and HVAC. Additionally, the entire building will need to be retrofitted to create single and double bedrooms, bathrooms, offices and meeting rooms, a commercial kitchen, and a gym facility for resident use.

The Portland Power Plant -Remediation and Asbestos Removal funding will be used to remove and dispose of asbestos containing materials that were identified in a survey, as well as demolish one of the decommissioned boilers on the site. This project specifically addresses the asbestos identified by the survey, and excludes demolition activities that will eventually follow.

Hangdog is an outdoor entertainment venue that includes the largest adventure ropes course on the East Coast with a brewery and food garden. The course will be approx. 4 stories high and is supported by 16 towers from which the 115 climbing elements will be suspended. The project involves improving a 3.7 acre parcel that has been acquired by a related entity. The improvements will include land improvements that allow for erecting the aerial attraction and beer garden, including bringing the storm water maintenance up to current zoning requirements.

The RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) is used for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. Qualifying projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, help create or maintain jobs, and generate economic activity.

# # #