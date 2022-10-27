Boscola Votes to Extend Nonprofit Security Grant Program, Born Out of the Tree of Life Synagogue Tragedy

Harrisburg, PA – October 27, 2022 – The Pennsylvania State Senate approved the extension of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for an additional five years. This will extend the popular program, until 2029, which has benefited over 250 different non-profit organizations, including many churches, synagogues, and places of worship across the Commonwealth with nearly $15 million in grant funds for security upgrades since 2020.

“Following the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, we acted as a General Assembly to approve funding for nonprofits and religious institutions to invest in security upgrades,” Senator Boscola stated. “We continue that promise today, days before the four-year anniversary, by extending this vital program that has already helped many afford the security tech they need to keep their congregations safe.”

Senator Boscola supported the passage of Act 83 of 2019, which established the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program. The program directs the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics. Applicants are eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership.

The Lehigh Valley has seen an investment of $336,816 in grant awards directed to eligible entities in Northampton and Lehigh Counties, since the inception of the program.

“I was proud to support the congregations and organizations that applied in the 18th Senatorial District. It is great to know these programs are benefitting residents in my area and providing their places of worship the security upgrades they need,” Boscola said.

The language authorizing the five-year extension, was unanimously supported by the Senate in the passage of HB 397. The bill is now headed to the House for a vote on concurrence. If approved it will be delivered to the Governor, who is expected to sign it.

Boscola supported the allocation of an additional $5 million to support the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program for 2022. The solicitation period is still open for eligible nonprofit organizations, until October 31, 2022 at 11:45 PM. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Senator Boscola’s office at 717-787-4236 with questions about how to apply.

