Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $9.5 Million in Grant Funding for Local Construction and Capital Improvement Projects 

Pittsburgh, Pa. − October 27, 2022 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced that six local projects have been awarded a total of $9.5 million in grant funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“These Redevelopment Grants are extremely competitive statewide,” said Senator Williams. “Each of these projects will take this capital investment and turn into a benefit to the surrounding community by creating jobs, renovating blighted and unused properties, and expanding existing programs that do so much good in our neighborhoods. I was proud to advocate for these projects and I can’t wait to see the return on these investments.”

The Kingsley Association in East Liberty will receive $500,000 to renovate and restore their pool area, including replacement of the HVAC, pump systems, and roof in that section of the building.

East Liberty Development Inc. will receive $1 million for the renovation of the Saints Peter and Paul Event Center. Plans for renovations include demolition of the old school building and site development, as well as the installation of new roofing, lighting, flooring, and mechanicals in the former church.

Maitri Holdings will receive $1 million for the expansion of their existing medical cannabis cultivation facility.

R & Z Harrison Properties will receive $1 million for site preparation activities, including grading, construction of a culvert, installation of utilities, and highway improvements.

Pittsburgh Glass Center will receive $1 million for renovations and expansions to the existing facility, including adding a fabrication lab, expanding and redesigning retail space, and adding flexible classroom space.

Riverfront 47 will receive $5 million for the Allegheny Shores site preparation and revitalization project that will transform a 1.5-mile brownfield site into a mixed-use development along the Allegheny River in O'Hara Township and Sharpsburg.

RACP funding is awarded to projects that focus on the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. These projects should either increase or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenue, or other measures of economic activity.

