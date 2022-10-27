Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,406 in the last 365 days.

Boscola Approves Programs Benefiting Volunteer Fire, EMS, And Non-Profit Organizations

Fire Department

Harrisburg, PA – October 27, 2022 – Senator Lisa Boscola joined members of the Senate in establishing a slate of programs that benefit first responders and nonprofit organizations.

Boscola’s affirmative vote will provide eligible fire and EMS volunteers assistance with schooling, via the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program. The program awards eligible first responders $1,000 per academic year for full-time students, and $500 per academic year for part-time students.  

“I was proud to support a measure that gives back to our fire and EMS volunteers. Many of them are doing this out of the goodness of their heart. Their dedication to keeping our communities safe deserves recognition. Let that recognition be more money in their pockets, as they pursue higher learning,” Senator Boscola said.

The bill will also provide for the following:

  • The extension of the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund until July 1, 2029 (+5 year extension)
  • Establish the Fireworks Safety Education Program within the Office of State Fire Commissioner.
  • Establish a Capital Grant Program for Municipal Fire Companies.
  • Establish a Capital Grant Program for Emergency Services Companies (Volunteer Fire/EMS).
  • Distribute funding to the State Fire Commissioner for Online Fire Training.
  • Establish a Program to reimburse FBI accredited Bomb Squads for costs associated with the removal, storage or disposal of consumer fireworks, display fireworks or combustibles.
  • Change the Fire & EMS Grant Program by increasing to 20 years (from 10 years) the amount of time that a merged fire company, merged EMS agency, or combination of merged fire company or EMS agency can receive an enhanced grant. It would also increase to $20,000 the maximum Grant for a Fire company (currently $15,000). It would increase the maximum Grant for an EMS agency to $15,000 (currently $10,000).
  • Establish a program for Recruitment, Training and Retention.

The language was amended by the Senate into House Bill 397, which passed unanimously, and will now head to the House of Representatives for a vote on concurrence before the end of the Session year.

“I encourage my colleagues in the House to support this measure when it is delivered to them. Our first responders are the backbone of our community. The more we can do to invest in their training and equipment the better. That is an investment in what matters most, our safety.”

If passed by the House, the bill authorizing these programs will be sent to the Governor for his signature.

###

You just read:

Boscola Approves Programs Benefiting Volunteer Fire, EMS, And Non-Profit Organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.