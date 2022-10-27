Senator Santarsiero and Representative Galloway Secure $667,000 for Snipes Farm Community Center

BUCKS COUNTY – October 27, 2022 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative John Galloway (D-140) announced a state investment of $667,024 from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for a Community Center at Snipes Farm & Education Center.

“Snipes Farm has a long and admirable history in Bucks County of giving back to the community and the new community center will provide an ideal space for keeping that tradition alive and well,” said Senator Santarsiero. “Thank you, Governor Wolf, for prioritizing these funds, which will help bring our community together to connect with the natural bounty of our land and provide education and resources to children and adults alike.”

The project will include the renovation and expansion of an existing barn on the property, creating a year-round community center. The center will include an indoor/outdoor teaching kitchen, educational classroom spaces, restrooms, storage, and an outdoor deck.

“I am pleased that Snipes Farm and Education Center will be receiving these funds to build a community center on their property, which will bring people together and provide critical educational resources,” said Rep. Galloway. “The Snipes’ family has long supported our local community and I am happy to be able to secure these funds to support their mission and continued good work.”

“Snipes Farm and Education Center is deeply grateful for the work of State Senator Steve Santarsiero and State Representative John Galloway for securing an RACP grant for the renovation of an existing barn into a teaching/learning center for environmental sustainability, nutrition education and whole foods culinary arts,” said Jonathan Snipes, Executive Director. “This education center will allow expansion of critical enrichment programs to people of all ages, income levels and backgrounds. The facility will be ADA compliant, use renewable energy and is located in the heart of the working farm, building a bridge with the local community to gain needed wisdom for a sustainable future.”

Snipes Farm & Education Center is a 501(c)(3) educational organization located in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. The Snipes family are 11th generation Bucks County farmers, dating back to 1688, and have operated the present Snipes Farm since 1808. More information on Snipes Farm & Education Center can be found at www.snipesfarm.org .

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website .

