Sen. Muth Announces $14.8 Million in RACP Grants for Regional Development Projects 

ROYERSFORD, October 27, 2022: State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that six projects across Senate District 44 have been awarded over $14.8 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants. The funding was awarded to four projects in Montgomery County and two projects in Chester County.

“These projects will make such an impact across our region – from education and job creation to protecting our children and addressing neighborhood blight,” Muth said. “Investments of public dollars are best made in our communities – improving the lives of our residents, enhancing opportunities for job growth, and supporting our small businesses. I appreciate the work of these applicants to secure these state grant dollars and for their commitment to our region and our residents.”

The following projects in Montgomery County received RACP funding:

The Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County received $5.75 million to acquire and renovate a commercial property to create the Child Advocacy Center. The center will have high-tech forensic interviewing suites with observation areas for multi-disciplinary team members, family advocacy meeting rooms; co-located office space for law enforcement and social service professionals; numerous trauma therapy rooms; a specialized child abuse medical suite for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; and administrative office space.



A redevelopment project to rehabilitate and repurpose the abandoned site of the former Nelson Ice Cream Factory along the 600 block of Main Street and Walnut Street in Royersford received $2.5 million. The project will include the adaptive reuse of the historic building at 600 Main Street and will also create 150 parking spaces, create over 35% open space including 700+ new plantings, and the construction of a new mixed-use building featuring commercial and residential spaces.



Collegeville Borough received $2.5 million for a joint project with Ursinus College to revitalize the 400 block of East Main Street.



The Pathway School in West Norriton received $1 million for the renovation of two buildings to update classroom space.

The following projects in Chester County received RACP funding:

Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) received $1.25 million to update and renovate the CCIU Learning Center in Caln Township. The project will include renovations to vocational shops including Automobile Services, Carpentry, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Horticulture, HVAC, and other trades. The project will also allow the CCIU to expand the programs to offer adult education and training programs to the surrounding community.



International Paper Company received $1.849 million to replace the existing roof and make other associated repairs at multiple areas of the roof as part of their project to convert an existing building in West Sadsbury Township to a container plant that will manufacture corrugated packing materials.

RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and community development improvement projects. The program requires a dollar-for-dollar match in non-state funding in the project and all project related expenses must be incurred and satisfied in advance of approved reimbursements from the state.

