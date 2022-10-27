CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Jefferson County, Christopher Wayne Manuel was arrested on October 10 on ten counts of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Manuel’s residence, where Manuel was located and arrested. Several devices were seized to be examined by the OAG Digital Forensics Unit. This case was received as a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to an email account.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Fort Bend County, Lori Beth Vela was arrested on October 5 for trafficking of a person. The case involved an OAG recovery operation in Victoria where a minor female was recovered, and her trafficker was arrested by OAG. The investigation revealed five additional suspects involved in the recruitment, transportation, and harboring of a minor victim compelled into domestic sex trafficking. The OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted with this arrest.

In Travis County, Brittany Garcia, was arrested on October 11 for trafficking of a person. The case involved an OAG recovery operation in Victoria where a minor female was recovered, and her trafficker was arrested by OAG. The investigation revealed an additional five suspects who were involved in the recruitment, transportation, and harboring of a minor victim who was compelled into domestic sex trafficking. The OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted with this arrest.

In Van Buren County, Arkansas, Shyenne Nicole Sananikone was arrested on October 5 for trafficking of a person. The case involved an OAG recovery operation in Victoria where a minor female was recovered, and her trafficker was arrested by the OAG. The investigation revealed an additional five suspects who were involved in the recruitment, transportation, and harboring of a minor victim who was compelled into domestic sex trafficking. The Van Buren Police Department assisted with this arrest.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bexar County, Michael Raydell Davis was arrested on October 14 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Jameel Alexander Brown was arrested on October 13 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation (felon in possession of a firearm). The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with this arrest.

In Bexar County, Jeremy Daniel Coy was arrested on October 13 on four outstanding warrants for felon in possession of a firearm, assault related to family choking/strangulation, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Alyssa Tovar was arrested on October 13 on an outstanding warrant for two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with this arrest.

In Bexar County, Julio Madrigal was arrested on October 13 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring an assault/family violence charge. Madrigal was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Michael Ramos was arrested on October 6 for violating the terms of his parole by being ejected from mandatory sex offender classes. Ramos was previously convicted of indecency with a child by contact and sentenced to ten years in prison. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with this arrest.

In Bexar County, Nestor Trevino IV was arrested on October 6 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a criminal mischief charge. Trevino was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Bexar County, Oscar Shaibi was arrested on October 4 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring new charges. Shaibi was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to ten years of probation. After probation was revoked, Shaibi was sentenced to five years in prison.

In Bexar County, Manuel Lopez Martinez, a confirmed Denver Heights Blood gang member, was arrested on October 4 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with this arrest.

In Brazos County, Erica Amador, a confirmed Latin Kings gang member, was arrested on October 13 for violating the terms of her parole by failing to report. Amador was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Cherokee County, Erikbertha Grace Ortega was arrested on October 4 on an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Dallas County, Joel Solis was arrested on October 11 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

In Dallas County, Robert Dewayne Collins was arrested on October 6 on an outstanding warrant for human trafficking (sexual coercion of a minor). The arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

In Dallas County, Charles Douglas Gardner was arrested on October 6 for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

In Dallas County, Kenrick Fitzpatrick Moore was arrested on October 6 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Dallas County, Jose Duarte was arrested on October 4 for failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Duarte was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to seven years in prison.

In Dallas County, Jose Antonio Gonzalez was arrested on October 4 for failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Gonzales was previously convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Harris County, Michael Reid Mackie was arrested on October 13 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a GPS monitor violation. Mackie was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Harris County, Kasi Hakeem Austin was arrested on October 12 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Bryon Anthony Greely, Jr., a confirmed Bloods gang member, was arrested on October 7 on several outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and assault causing bodily injury family violence. Greely was found to be in possession of 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm at the time of arrest. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Cleveland Dixon, a confirmed member of the Inland Empire Colton Crips, was arrested on October 5 for a parole violation related to resisting with force/threats of violence. Dixon, a convicted sex offender, was previously convicted of indecent exposure and sentenced to 270 days in jail. The United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender, and Fugitive Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Hays County, German Vazquez was arrested on October 11 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Hays County, Francisco Ojodeagua-Landeros was arrested on October 7 on an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture related to two counts of injury to a child, robbery, and assault bodily injury family violence. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Karnes County, Richard Montez, a confirmed Texas Mexican Mafia gang member, was arrested on October 7 on an outstanding warrant for capital murder. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Kerr County, Samuel Garcia was arrested on October 3 on several outstanding warrants for supervised release violation related to possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. The Kerrville Police Department and United States Marshals Long Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Llano County, Francisco Cavazos, Jr. was arrested on October 12 for violating the terms of his parole by operating a vehicle without an interlock device. Cavazos was previously sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated and two counts of bail jumping. Probation was later revoked, and Cavazos was sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Smith County, Glover Charles Mathis, Jr. was arrested on October 3 on an outstanding warrant for supervised release violation related to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Tarrant County, Franklin Chris Watson was arrested on October 12 for failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Watson was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Noel Glorioso Zabel was arrested by the Arlington Police Department on October 1 after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit out of Arlington. Zabel had an outstanding warrant for online solicitation of a minor.

In Travis County, Glenn Donyale Wilson, a confirmed Bloods gang member, was arrested on October 12 on three outstanding warrants for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Jeremiah Clayton was arrested on October 11 on a warrant for motion to revoke bond. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Raunel Maya was arrested on October 6 an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Arturo Ruiz was arrested on October 5 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Marcus Bonner, a confirmed Bloods gang member, was arrested on October 4 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Williamson County, Anthony Alexander Gonzales was arrested on October 13 on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Williamson County, Lenderrick Stringer was arrested on October 4 for violating the terms of his parole by removing his monitoring device. Stringer was previously sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of two accounts of assault family/house member impeding breath or circulation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In Williamson County, Jesse Armstrong was arrested on October 3 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.