Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,454 in the last 365 days.

Dispose of Unwanted Medications Safely on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Montpelier, Vt. - Vermonters will get a chance this Saturday, October 29, to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications easily and safely at 55 locations throughout the state.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens each spring and fall, to encourage Vermonters to clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of leftover medication responsibly by bringing it to a community drop-off site.

Safe disposal helps prevent the potential for the misuse of pain medications — nearly half of the people who misused pain prescriptions obtained them from a relative or friend. It reduces the risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. And it helps us avoid endangering waterways and wildlife, which can happen when you flush medication or throw it in the trash.

During this spring’s Take Back Day, Vermont law enforcement agencies collected over 6,950 lbs. (3.5 tons) of medication. Since Vermont began its participation in 2010, the state has collected more than 96,450 pounds of unused medications.

Vermonters can find the closest community disposal site by visiting dea.gov/takebackday.

“Disposing of your leftover medication is a small step that can make a big impact,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Prescription Drug Takeback Day continues to be an important part of our prevention strategy as we confront the opioid epidemic.”

Take Back Day is organized in partnership with the Department of Health, local and state law enforcement and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The collected medications are securely gathered in one place, briefly stored, then transported out of state by the DEA and incinerated.

In addition to the Take Back Day sites, Vermonters can dispose of prescription medicines throughout the year at their local pharmacies or police stations, and can order a free Medication Mail-Back Envelope.

Vermonters are encouraged to take basic steps to ensure medication is used as intended, and safely disposed of when no longer needed:

LOCK ─ Store your medications in a lock box or locked medicine cabinet.

DROP ─ Drop off unused medication at a kiosk at your local pharmacy or police station.

MAIL ─ You can also mail unused medication in a pre-paid envelope. Request a Free Medication Mail-Back Envelope

For more information about how to safely store and dispose of prescriptions, visit healthvermont.gov/doyourpart.

 

You just read:

Dispose of Unwanted Medications Safely on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.