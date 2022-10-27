Senator Street Announces More Than $21M in Grants for North Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA − October 27, 2022 − Today, Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) announced more than $21M in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants for projects in the Third Senatorial District.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. More information about the program is available online.

” We live in communities with a history of divestment,” said Senator Street, “and when we measure the most significant problems in our communities, they are often positively correlated with poverty. Whether it’s violence, a lack of affordable housing, or not enough programs to keep our young people positively engaged, you can draw a direct line from poverty to adversity. And so, we will continue to be deliberate and consistent in investing in people and in resources that will elevate our communities now and into the future. I’m honored to play my part in getting it done.”

The projects awarded grants in the 3rd Senate District are as follows:

YouthBuild Philadelphia $3.5M – project will transform a vacant building into a world-class alternative education, workforce, and leadership development movement

Phila. Authority for Industrial Redevelopment $1,000,000 – Eleven green new affordable homeownership units built on vacant lots of Strawberry Mansion in Lower North Philadelphia.

Alliance for Progress Charter School $500,000 – Fitting out 4th floor with flooring, ceiling, electric, plumbing and HVAC.

Allegheny West Foundation $500,000 – demolition of an old, inadequate recreation center and the new construction of a larger recreation center to better serve the surrounding low-income community in North Philadelphia

Nicetown CDC (Barrett Playground Rebuild) $750,000 – Demolition of old Rec Center and development of new recreation center for North Philadelphia,

Beech Community Services, (Cecil B. Moore Ave. Marketplace) – $1,000,000 – Design and planning for project redevelopment

Peter Silow, (Cozen and Scattered Sites 2) $1,000,000 – Developing state-of-the-art Police Athletic League with gymnasium, tech rooms, indoor soccer and more.

Beech Community Services (Dox Thrash House) $340,000 – for the design and planning for the project redevelopment construction of 2340-42 Cecil B. Moore Ave.

Eastern State Penitentiary $1,250,000 – Installation of a "green roof" stormwater management runoff using a layer of specially- Adaptation of historic garden area for groundwater management

Einstein Healthcare Network $750,000 – Security cameras, inpatient room renovation, rebuild Nurse stations for more efficient for the delivery of care.

Girard College Founders Hall $3M – Infrastructure improvements including classroom upgrades and museum space

Hartraft Community Center $1,500,000 – full gut rehab to the two buildings in the Complex. New security and alarm systems, pool filtration and supporting mechanical systems.

Called to Serve CDC $1M – structural improvements to the building up to support the first-floor structure; new mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection systems and equipment; installation of an elevator

ICF Restaurant $750,000 – Enhanced food storage and infrastructure improvements

Olney Rec Center, Philadelphia Rebuild $2M – construction of a multi-purpose athletic field, playground and sprayground at Olney Recreation Center.

Philadelphia Technical Training Institute $3M – Electrical, HVAC, and piping improvements at the West Girard campus will ensure that classrooms are equipped to meet the needs of PTTI's current curriculum

Rev. Leon Sullivan Impact Center $500,000 – Structural and infrastructure improvements

Temple U. $1.5M – Campus Improvements

