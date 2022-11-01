Longbow Advantage Announces Strategic Partnership with UK's ModernLogic
ModernLogic, Blue Yonder WMS implementation experts in the United Kingdom, are now a Rebus sales, support, and delivery partner for the UK market.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in real-time warehouse software and consulting, announces a strategic partnership with ModernLogic, industry leading professionals in Blue Yonder WMS implementations and Supply Chain Logistics Software, based in the UK.
ModernLogic is now a Rebus sales, support, and delivery partner for the UK market. ModernLogic has been working with companies in the United Kingdom, like Clipper Logistics, implementing and integrating Blue Yonder WMS with other systems to help automate Clipper’s Wilko facility.
This kind of experience made them a natural fit to work with Rebus, which is a warehouse technology solution that provides extended, purpose-built solutions for teams whose digital strategy has outgrown the capabilities of their WMS.
“As fellow experts in Blue Yonder WMS implementations, Longbow and ModernLogic have a lot in common” Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage said. “We’ve worked with some of the same customers in the UK—ModernLogic on the WMS implementation side, and Longbow on the Rebus side—and we’ve developed a working relationship that led to discussions about partnering on Rebus sales, support, and delivery in the UK. I’m happy to announce this partnership and am looking forward to seeing how we can work together to bring real-time solutions to the supply chain in the UK.”
While WMS is focused on the core functions of running the warehouse, Rebus is designed to harmonize the data of single or multi-site networks and provide powerful extended capabilities in real-time for operators during their shifts. And by connecting disparate systems across the corporate distribution network, Rebus gives logistics professionals unparalleled access to view, manage, and compare their global warehouse network like never before.
“We’re excited to partner with Longbow and make Rebus available to our customers here in the UK,” Jon Hewitt, Managing Director at ModernLogic said. “Longbow has decades of experience in the supply chain, especially working with WMS data, and Rebus brings all that data front and center with real-time data visibility.”
