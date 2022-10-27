Submit Release
MicroHealth LLC Appoints Phillip Edmonds to Senior Director of Growth

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC, a leading Health Information Technology company, announced today that Phillip Edmonds has been appointed Senior Director of Growth. Edmonds has been a member of the MicroHealth team for almost nine years serving as a Program Manager and the Director of Business Development. He believes the value of his service is to promote growth within team members and staff as well as the customers MicroHealth serves. Edmonds stated that his leadership style and approach to growth rely on "honesty, transparency, and a genuine interest in helping another succeed."  

In his new role as Sr. Director of Growth, Edmonds stated that it is his "desire for MicroHealth's Growth team to provide value-added solutions and outcomes to the Government's challenges that will exceed their goals." 

MicroHealth LLC is a leading Health Information Technology company that uses innovative technology and expertise from healthcare professionals to modernize healthcare IT for both Federal and commercial customers. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) (CVE-Verified) and an SBA-Certified 8(a) small business, MicroHealth LLC employs more than 260 people across the nation. Visit www.microhealthllc.com to learn more or click here to view MicroHealth's full capabilities statement. 

Attachment


